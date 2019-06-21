{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Letsch and Charlotte Small of Caledonia; Ivan Abreu and Destiny Erhardt of Racine; Benjamin Barclay and Elisabeth Williams of Racine; Jeremy De Mars and Julie Ervin of Mount Pleasant; Michael Dikcis and Emily Esteve of Wheeling, Ill.; Patrick Ganswindt and Misty Newland of Caledonia; Thomas Green and Lauren Wier of Dover; James Gustafson and Kelli Maguire of Rochester; Daniel Hill of Mukwonago and Kristin Calewart of Waterford; Jay Johnson of Sturtevant and Nicole Gustafson of Caledonia; Adam Kaprelian and Stacy Huizinga of Mount Pleasant; Steven Koepke and Sandra Sheckles of Franksville; Justin Liegl of Caledonia and Andrea Reyes Velasquez of Shorewood; Matthew Monteith and Rebecca Delapaz of Burlington; Steven Osantowski and Brenda Gordon of Norway; Scott Owart and Maria Benavides of Mount Pleasant; Leon Quiroz Jr. and Natalie Cuevas of Sturtevant; Jonathan Ramczyk and Alexandria Sweetman of Caledonia; David Reget and Lindsay Swenson of Racine; Andrew Rivera Sr. and Lorena Rodriguez of Racine; James Smith and Rashon King of Racine; Jonathan Smith and Elizabeth Benser of Burlington; Christopher Soukup and Caitlin Gooding of Chicago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments