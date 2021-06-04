Cody Athey Childers and Julia Miller of Mount Pleasant; Tyler Ball and Samantha Lee of Burlington; Brian Belot of Burlington and Carla Griego of Albuquerque; Jesse Booker and Lisa Fiorita of Racine; Barry Braatz and Olivia Johnson of Mount Pleasant; Brennan Casey and Megan Boedecker of Mundelein; Neal Cramer and Emma Doubleday of Mount Pleasant; Robert Cramer and Crystal Stich Noe of Caledonia; Zachary Drexler and Jenifer Schroeder of Mundelein; Troy Dumas and Emily Creasy of Charlotte; Steven Dunn and Kathleen Paullin Hintz of Caledonia; Anthony Galvan of Burlington and Kaitlynn Ropp of Salem; Daniel Goss of Lake Villa and Selena Rodriguez of Racine; Adam Grice of Athens and Miranda Reed of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Corey Knudson and Alexandra Stechschulte of Racine; Samuel Kultgen and Megan Nowak of Raymond; James Kuzba of Burlington and Adam Nelson of East Troy; Steven Miller Jr. and Nichole Osowski of Burlington; Raymundo Panfilo Amador of Graham and Maria Marcos Silvas of Racine; Adam Petersen and Katelynd Schmidt of Racine; Darin Piasecki and Heather Asmann-Brever of Union Grove; David Sanchez-Mora of Milwaukee and Vianey Perez of Racine; Matthew Sass of Chicago and Krystal Greeley pf Raymond; Robert Schroeder Jr. and Abigail Donnelly of Sturtevant; Dale Sinnen of Racine and Meloney Bobick of Mount Pleasant; Austin Wendlandt and Kaitlyn Simonsen of Waterford; Jeremy Williams of Neenah and Kara Baugrud of Caledonia; Nathan Zamecnik and Kaylyn Willis of Racine.
Marriage Licenses: June 4, 2021
