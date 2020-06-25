Marriage Licenses June 26, 2020

Robert Bane and Melissa Beesley of Racine; Christian Bendimez Alvarez and Liz Valentin of Racine; Jeffery Horbinski and Rebecca Woods of Wind Point; Ian Howland and Marissa Ragner of Racine; Ryan Kaput and Jessica Schaefer of Waterford; Dakota Lawrence of Racine and Elizabeth Cooper of Platte City, Mo.; Charles Lowery and Stephanie Weber-Chirigotis of Caledonia; Timothy Metz and Catherine McKim of Mount Pleasant; Gregory Miller and Allison Zeman of Burlington; Robert Nicoson of Mount Pleasant and Pamela Brantner of Caledonia; Ricky Polack and Kristen Helker of Racine; Ryan Szukalski and Kimberly Ungerecht of Caledonia.