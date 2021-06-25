Tyler Abbrederis and Brittany Zepnick of Caledonia; Enrique Alvarado Ruiz and Jazmin Rosa Suarez of Racine; Donald Baumeister and Chelsee Bartnikowski of Racine; Gordon Bittner Jr. and Vanessa Alderman of Racine; Junior Ferra and Jessica Richardson of Waterford; Robert Giannini and Emily Schaid of Lake Barrington, Ill.; Jesse Guenther of Burlington and Jane Moneypenny of Racine; Ryan Jauch and Jordyn Fleck of Crystal Lake, Ill.; Daniel Kischuk and Kelly Keenan of Palatine, Ill.; Todd Klammer and Rebecca Reeves of Beach Park, Ill.; Malcolm Marino and Paige Donaghy of Burlington; Christopher McDonald and Emily Breslin of Waterford; Alex Mikolajewski and Colleen Champa of Wauconda, Ill.; Christopher Reber and Michelle York of Caledonia; Jesse Robinson Jr. and Ashley Lester of Racine; Francis Sajja of San Francisco and Rachel Beckman of Racine; Brandon Santana and Katelynn Miller of Burlington; Arthur Smith and Samantha Gerger of Racine; Christopher Sullivan and Kerrianne Quigley of Elmhurst, Ill.; Joseph Szymanski II and Beth Stowell Reed of Burlington; Jamil Tariq and Lindsey Mischka of Sturtevant; Austen Vail and Marialisa Brownfield of Sturtevant.
Marriage licenses: June 25, 2021
