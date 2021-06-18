 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses: June 18, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: June 18, 2021

Johnathan Allen and Tonique Rhinehouse of Racine; Juan Alvarez Becerra and Cristina Romo of Racine; Melvin Bean Jr. and Antonette Crisci of Racine; Michael Dankert of Port Orange, Fla. and Susan Dolan of Waterford; Joshua Delage of Lake in the Hills and Susan Baranski of Chicago Heights; Jason Detaeje and Stacie Owen of Caledonia; Collin Dulaney of Zion, Ill. and Brandi Purol-Veltum of Round Lake Beach, Ill.; Ian Gourlay and Christine Greenlee of Mount Pleasant; Dillon Grandon and Hannah Myhre of Burlington; Wilfred Hund of Paxico, Ky. and Mary Kowalinski of Racine; Kevin Hunn of Lake in the Hills and Cassandra Badon of Crystal Lake; Michael Knutson Retzlaff and Krisitn Althoff of Mount Pleasant; Aaron Kreuscher and Samantha Landry of Union Grove; David Lewis and Jessica Zywicki of Norway; Treton Little and Denise Coley of Caledonia; Andrew Luckey and Allison Bonicontro of Mount Pleasant; Sergio Mendez and Kellie Barton of Racine; Steven Merath and Cayla Dziadosz of Burlington; Michael Modesti and Kerah Miller of Racine; Adam Oertel of Racine and Angela Czajkowski of Milwaukee; Joseph Posch IV and Kayla Schommer of Racine; Kaleb Schulz of Caledonia and Kaitlin Ward of Antioch, Ill.; Jacob Seeger and Shelby Torretta of Burlington; Matthew Seyferth and Samantha Metz of Racine; Leon Thomas and Sarah Sheeder of Racine; Matthew Thomas and Mariel Aranda Rodriguez of Burlington; Steven Vargo III and Lisa Albright of Union Grove; Paul Wortman of Mount Pleasant and Casey Gister of Racine.

