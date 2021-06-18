Johnathan Allen and Tonique Rhinehouse of Racine; Juan Alvarez Becerra and Cristina Romo of Racine; Melvin Bean Jr. and Antonette Crisci of Racine; Michael Dankert of Port Orange, Fla. and Susan Dolan of Waterford; Joshua Delage of Lake in the Hills and Susan Baranski of Chicago Heights; Jason Detaeje and Stacie Owen of Caledonia; Collin Dulaney of Zion, Ill. and Brandi Purol-Veltum of Round Lake Beach, Ill.; Ian Gourlay and Christine Greenlee of Mount Pleasant; Dillon Grandon and Hannah Myhre of Burlington; Wilfred Hund of Paxico, Ky. and Mary Kowalinski of Racine; Kevin Hunn of Lake in the Hills and Cassandra Badon of Crystal Lake; Michael Knutson Retzlaff and Krisitn Althoff of Mount Pleasant; Aaron Kreuscher and Samantha Landry of Union Grove; David Lewis and Jessica Zywicki of Norway; Treton Little and Denise Coley of Caledonia; Andrew Luckey and Allison Bonicontro of Mount Pleasant; Sergio Mendez and Kellie Barton of Racine; Steven Merath and Cayla Dziadosz of Burlington; Michael Modesti and Kerah Miller of Racine; Adam Oertel of Racine and Angela Czajkowski of Milwaukee; Joseph Posch IV and Kayla Schommer of Racine; Kaleb Schulz of Caledonia and Kaitlin Ward of Antioch, Ill.; Jacob Seeger and Shelby Torretta of Burlington; Matthew Seyferth and Samantha Metz of Racine; Leon Thomas and Sarah Sheeder of Racine; Matthew Thomas and Mariel Aranda Rodriguez of Burlington; Steven Vargo III and Lisa Albright of Union Grove; Paul Wortman of Mount Pleasant and Casey Gister of Racine.
Marriage licenses: June 18, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman reportedly broke free from a noose in the basement of a home after a man tried to hang her Wednesday evening as she was trying to emotionally support him days after he got out of jail.
Family of man who killed parents & himself in Racine County in January wonder why he wasn't in custody months earlier
-
- 6 min to read
Because COVID-19 left limited jail space in Racine County and elsewhere, Matthew Vinz stayed free. Then he shot and killed both of his parents and himself. Here is the story behind a tragedy that shook a small town in Racine County.
Church festivals are back in Racine County, but not all of them. Here's your 2021 church festival guide
After church festivals across the county were canceled last year due to COVID-19, some are back this year, some are virtual and some are still tentative.
Within three weeks, the public should know if Foxconn will (or will not) be manufacturing electric vehicles in Racine County.
The two new buildings announced last month to be built in the tax incremental district that was set up for Foxconn four years ago will be an expansion of Sturtevant's Enterprise Business Park.
RACINE — A Racine teen allegedly crashed his vehicle into a car that had three children in it; he also allegedly had an open bottle of Henness…
-
- 3 min to read
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Julie Rupnow has been getting her hair done at The Look Salon, at 4060 North Main St., for about 25 years. "He is definitely family," Rupnow said of Salon Owner Tom Preston.
-
- 4 min to read
When Andrea Beaugrand-Jorgensen was diagnosed with colon cancer in February at the age of 39, there were things she did not have, like health insurance.
Working part-time, she did not have $800/month to buy into her employer’s benefits package.
However, as is typical of people who are genuine and kind, she was rich in people who loved her.
Beaugrand-Jorgensen’s friends and family did not want to just talk about supporting her, they wanted to do something really meaningful to ease her situation.
The first effort, a GoFundMe page, was launched in late February by Malacara and has raised about $23,000 to date, helping cover medical costs and also a trip for Beaugrand-Jorgensen to take to Disney World with her daughter.
And that was just the start of it.
One person is dead following two separate but related Thursday crashes that concluded with a pickup truck bursting into flames at 120th Avenue east of Interstate 94 and north of Highway E in Somers.