Marriage Licenses: June 12, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: June 12, 2021

Michael Aguirre and Lina Estrada Serrano of Burlington; Dallas Aviles and Marisa Rothen of Racine; Bendt Bendtsen III and Anna Chiapete of Caledonia; James Bergman and Grace Anderson of Dover; Joshua Castelli and Jessica Unruh of Racine; Jose Colon Rivera and Jennifer Natal Diaz of Racine; Michael Ellis and Christina Kosterman of Racine; Cole Fuerste and Mclaine Parkinson of Evanston; Tramayne Grant and Amy Madsen of Racine; Tory Harris Sr. and Paige Perry of Racine; Luke Holcomb and Amber Fry of Yorkville; Ryan Josing and Journey Goff of Norway; Kyle Knutson and Emily Jansen of Rochester; Peter Krien and Carley Lahodik of Dover; Christopher Lee and Amanda Datthyn of Mount Pleasant; Stephen Mayer and Shelley Mayer Caledonia; Lucas McLain and Cristina Navarro of Lindenhurst; Francisco Mejia Felipe and Nancy Ruiz Mora of Racine; Blake Moczynski and Morgan Barber of Waterford; Phillip Palos and Jessica Basford of Rockford; Kevin Schram and Shannon Petz of Racine; David Taylor of Tracy and Judith Johnson of Mount Pleasant; Cody Wilks and Ashley Rock of Racine; Alexander Wilson and Kate Wegner of Racine; Edward Wosilait Jr. and Brenda Luberda of Caledonia.

