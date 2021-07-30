Warren Ardis and Amanda Felle of Racine; John Bates and Justine Weiler of Caledonia; Christopher Brush and Kelli Kelemen of Caledonia; Sidney Freeman of Racine and Cameal Palmer of Jamaica; Dillon Garcia and Taina Ramos of Racine; Dakota Gardipee and Leah Gazinski of Racine; Johnathon Gorniak and Cassidy Johnson of Caledonia; Travis Grabowski and Tonya Ross or Racine; Jeremy Hansen and Camrie Beck of Racine; Benjamin Iandola of McHenry, Ill. and Jessica Bauer of Johnsburg, Ill.; Adalid Jaimes and Danyelle Taschner of Caledonia; Tyler James Johnson and Jalissa Parker of Mount Pleasant; Austin Kelly and Mallory Epping of Burlington; Kevin Kofoed and Katherine Gemmel of Raymond; Scott Meyers Jr. of Muskego and Kristin Dummer of Union Grove; Dylan Orban and Sabrije Pehlivan of Mount Pleasant; Lucas Peck and Samantha Ellis of Elmhurst; Robert Pezall and Danielle Humphrey of Waterford; Bradley Phillips and Jean Jenner of Caledonia; Joshua Romel and Brianny Tenuta of Racine; Tyler Rude of Mount Pleasant and Kylee Hugasian of Burlington; Joseph Servais and Sheryllyn Marasigan of Davenport, Iowa; Scott Sheriff and Nathan Henry of Racine; Adam Stefka and Katlyn Pieske of Racine; Terrell Tumpkins and Chirstina Donahue of Racine; Kory Valente and Becke Palmer of Racine; John Vanderwielen and Elizabeth Garza of Mount Pleasant.
Marriage Licenses: July 30, 2021
