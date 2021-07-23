Marriage Licenses: July 23, 2021

Lucas Albro and Jennifer Thompson of Racine; Scott Andrews and Michelle Lim of Sturtevant; Amanda Armstrong and Karla Creuziger of Racine; Nicolas Aponte and Samantha Hornak of Racine; Ryan Bagg and Rebecca Small of Racine; Gilbert Bazan and Lisa Stedman of Racine; Gaurav Bhasin and Sumbul Naqvi of Racine; Trung Bitner and Nicole Troyer of Sturtevant; Nathan Busarow of Caledonia and Kimberly Dahl of Baraboo; Cody Bush and Patricia Jardina of Racine; Benjamin Calvino of Sturtevant and Christine Bradshaw of Oak Creek; Kenyon Canady and Jarasha Williams of Racine; Samuel Capasso and Riley Brown of Racine; Edward Covey II of Burlington and Kimberly Rauchfuss of Hawthorn Woods, Ill.; Jason Dahl and Marisela Gutierrez of Burlington; Jeremy Drudy and Katalin Lehman of Racine; Adam Falaschi and Emily Putz of Wind Point; Cory Fisher and Emily Beth of Mount Pleasant; Alvaro Gonzalez Rosales and Angelica Soto Castelan of Racine; Justin Haman and Amanda Tappa of Racine; Christopher Hendrickson and Crystal Schram of Racine; Peter Hennig and Susan Ericksen of Caledonia; Trevor Iglinski of Caledonia and Rosemary Haegerl of Racine; Jack Jasperson and Miranda Caudill of Union Grove; Henry Jensen of Waterford and Kelsey Kleba of Franklin; James King and Molly Grosse of Racine; Matthew Luccas and Alaina Engholt-Hutton of Sturtevant; Gerald Mckenna of Waterford and Jennifer Torretta of Burlington; Carlos Medina and Tara Granger of Racine; George Mercado Jr. and Ty’Liesha Williams-Johnson of Racine; Klaus Meyersieck and Sonya Murray of Mount Pleasant; Nathaniel Meza and Angela Martini of Racine; Stephen Miklos of Hales Corners and Emily Potisk of Raymond; Ryan Niesen and Savannah Knight of Racine; Craig North and Amanda Kohlmetz of Waterford; Jerry Pierce and Shemacia Clark of Racine; Jason Porpora and Candace Isaacs of Racine; Nicholas Raymond and Elizabeth Zimmer of Racine; Benjamin Robers and Kelli Smith of Burlington; Ronald Rosales and Melanie Ludwig of Mount Pleasant; William Schaefer and Demara McClain of Racine; Michael Shelby and Susan Jarvela of Waterford; Mohammed Shittu and Amanda Graul of Racine; Tyler Stankevich and Elizabeth Robins of Waterford; Brett Wassam and Calli Kiolbasse of Sturtevant; Jeffrey Weiss and Alyson Eisch of Racine; Lashan Wilkerson and Nicole Norby of Racine.
Marriage Licenses: July 23, 2021
