 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses: July 2, 2021
0 Comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: July 2, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Brewington of Salem and Ashley Kimball of Burlington; Alexander Brooks and Alexis Duque of Racine; Joseph Fiore and Courtney Van Veghel of Racine; Harland Goetzinger III of Attleboro, Mass. and Sarah Seelow of Burlington; Michael Green and Monique Chew of Mount Pleasant; Clark Jensen and Chloe Schaar of Volo, Ill.; Joshua Lewandowski and Carolyn Koenen of Union Grove; Taylor Martin and Kayleen Acheson of Dover; Peter Mozejewski and Shirley Lochowitz of Caledonia; Thomas Olszewski and Noemi Burgado of Racine; Dustin Peterson and Bella Barbiere of Union Grove; Michael Privette and Kayla Wasion of Burlington; Eric Schatzman and Kristen Schatzman of Caledonia; Jerrick Smith and Nakeysha Gaston of Racine; Ryan Spalding of Menomonee Falls and Emma Karpinski of Waterford; Cody Speaker and Loryn Kressin of Caledonia; William Stanko and Samantha Rivers of Mount Pleasant; Dylan Vassar and Caylin Doescher of Caledonia; Stephen Vey Jr. and Katherine Hueller of Caledonia; Riley Weidner and Kari Truss of Mount Pleasant; Jordan Wright of Racine and Latasha Robinson of Mount Pleasant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+7
Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it
Local News

Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it

  • 6 min to read

“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”

Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.

But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.

Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.

But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News