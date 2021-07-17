Luke Babbe of Elmhurst and Jessica Vroman of Gurnee, Ill.; Derick Borchardt and Cassandra Keach of Waterford; William Casper and Maegan Lambert-Morris of Burlington; Aaron Einhorn and Stacy Van Loan of Mount Pleasant; Timothy Fiorita Sr. and Sandy Barron of Racine; Christopher Jansa and Sarah Castellanos of Racine; Jacob Lanning and Paige Jaeger of Roscoe, Ill.; Tucker Larson and Whitney Thompson of Burlington; Jordan Lawrence and Kellie Schorsch of Racine; Christopher Lindeke and Nicole Heather of Racine; Ryan McBride and Jessica Harris of Racine; Alan Ophoven and Angela Johnson of Mount Pleasant; Salvatore Pappalardo and Keri Miller of Wind Point; Stephanie Picchiottino and Jennifer Lunceford of Mount Pleasant; Anthony Ramirez and Heidi Lizama of Racine; Adam Rogan and Mary Margaret Clementi of Mount Pleasant; Matthew Rogers and Bryanna Bunch of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Sajdowitz and Cassie Herman of Caledonia; Robert Steinke and Kimberly Manning of Racine; Frank Sterbin of Racine and Mary Sterbin of Wind Point; Zachary Turner of Union Grove and Rachel Hoss of Racine.
Marriage Licenses: July 17, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
-
- 2 min to read
The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.
The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.
YORKVILLE — The identity of Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia has been released by the Racine Co…
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday that it appeared the man intended to commit a mass shooting.
Authorities referred to the shootings as an "active shooter incident" that could have been much more deadly had the shooter not been killed by the undercover Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator.
State police investigating a Racine County incident that left two people dead of gunshots today said the shooting suspect was trying to carjack other people's vehicles and that he committed suicide when confronted by a police officer.
Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it
-
- 6 min to read
“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”
Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.
But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.
Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.
But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant woman allegedly mooned a teenager and then punched him in the eye.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 15.
Mount Pleasant determines Erickson property is blighted due to environmental concerns; owners blame Foxconn
Samuel Schultz, the village's community development director, shared photos of the Erickson Trucks-n-Parts property taken in March and June before the initial blight hearing. Photos show piles of tires, truck parts and vehicles.