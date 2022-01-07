 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Jan. 7, 2022

Kirti of Racine and Sonia Nandal of India; Hector Morales and Cheyenne Chavez of Racine; Andrew Staehling and Ashley Kriston of Glendale.

