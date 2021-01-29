 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses: Jan. 29, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Robb Cartwright and Richell Coates of Rochester; Enrique Cruz Aguilar and Liliana Diaz Velazquez of Racine; Robert Dock Jr. and Jill Schneider-Schill of Racine; Jacob Garcia and Danielle Benzow of Mount Pleasant; Justin Knoch and Crystal Kollman of Racine; Mary Newson and Myriam Stith of Union Grove; Rolando Santos and Danielle Ketterhagen of Rochester; Scott Spletter and Linda Jaimes of Dover; Dennis Thieme and Collleen Thieme of Burlington.

