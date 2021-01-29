Marriage Licenses: Jan. 29, 2021

Robb Cartwright and Richell Coates of Rochester; Enrique Cruz Aguilar and Liliana Diaz Velazquez of Racine; Robert Dock Jr. and Jill Schneider-Schill of Racine; Jacob Garcia and Danielle Benzow of Mount Pleasant; Justin Knoch and Crystal Kollman of Racine; Mary Newson and Myriam Stith of Union Grove; Rolando Santos and Danielle Ketterhagen of Rochester; Scott Spletter and Linda Jaimes of Dover; Dennis Thieme and Collleen Thieme of Burlington.
Racine Unified students will have the option to return to school buildings beginning in March. This story details what grades will come back first, and the options parents have if they want their kids to continue learning virtually.
Neighbors watched nervously but safely through their living room windows as law enforcement filled a normally quiet Rochester neighborhood Friday after apparent double murder-suicide.
Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”
Ramen Racine is currently operating as a "ghost kitchen," a delivery or carry-out only restaurant that shares its kitchen with another restaurant, but remains separate.
WATCH: Burlington HS teacher probe expands to include past classroom methods, alleged politicking & extremism
Parents have reported that Jeff Taff pushed extremist beliefs on students, including that Jews in Nazi Germany were to blame for the Holocaust and COVID-19 is a hoax. A former student said she "didn’t feel safe learning in his environment."
Three people were found dead, two for "some time" and one from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in a Village of Rochester home Friday, according to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three people found dead Friday in a home on the 400 block of North State Street in Rochester were the couple and their son who lived in the home.
A Racine woman allegedly scratched an officer's face and yelled at an officer that she was "not a felon" even though no one accused her of such, according to court documents filed this week.
WATCH NOW: Two protests, one Saturday | Some RUSD parents want a choice while union wants to stay all-virtual
"One student or educator dying or spreading the virus to their families is too many," said a teachers' union leader, while other parents want the option for their kids to be in school.
Kyle Rittenhouse, mom focused on social media comments as teen asked for a lawyer and did not answer cops’ questions, new video shows
Wendy Rittenhouse put her head in her hands. “What’s wrong?” Kyle asked. “F------ dumb f------ on Facebook,” she responded quietly. “... They’re saying you’re a piece of s--- and I’m a piece of s--- mother. But it’s just f------ words.”