 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Jan. 21, 2022

  • 0

Brad Aldridge of Wheaton, Ill., and Alexis Augius of Morris, Ill.; Nathaniel Erhardt and Kinzie Mazurkiewicz of Racine; Max Feiler and Abigail Lewis of Racine; Emmett Gorman and Rebecca Fluger of Burlington; Daniel Knaub and Lisa Putzi of Mount Pleasant; Eric Nestor and Michelle Dolensek of Franksville; William Nutile III and Stephanie Towery Haines of Racine; Michael Spiegelhoff and Madalyn McDonald of Burlington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News