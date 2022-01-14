Marriage Licenses: Jan. 14, 2022

Kirti of Racine and Sonia Nandal of India; Hector Morales and Cheyenne Chavez of Racine; Andrew Staehling and Ashley Kriston of Glendale; Jaime Bonczkowski and Jessica Rice of Burlington; Santos Colon Rodriguez and Dorka Morales Guzman of Racine; Dylan Defiore and Kaitlin Haberle of Sturtevant; Lowell Hetchler and Amber Worden of Burlington; Nicholas Howard of Union Grove and Cheryl Zumbrock of Antioch, Ill.; Kyle Mikulecky and Ciara Close of Mount Pleasant; Paul Rossman and Heidi Baptiste of Racine; Dylan Runkel of Burlington and McKenzie Plale of Genoa City; Jack Stainback Jr. and Amy Miskelley of Waterford; Nicholas Strangberg and Courtney Arneson of Sturtevant; Bryan Turgeon and Yolanda Nunez Padilla of Racine.