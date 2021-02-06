Marriage Licenses: Feb. 6, 2021
A man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor who had hoped to cash in on property is now suing Foxconn, Racine County and Mount Pleasant for alleged breach of contract.
Eric B. Luedtke, 33, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and 1st degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.
“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and not suspicious, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans said. The estimated cost of the damage is $525,000.
Kyle Rittenhouse has parted ways with outspoken attorney John Pierce. The Twitter account FreeKyleUSA, which appears to speak for the Rittenhouse family, announced Thursday that Pierce was fired.
Racine man, who claims deadly shooting was justified in order to protect his brother, takes the stand
When a man was being punched last August in Racine, his brother shot one of the alleged attackers, killing Guillermo Martinez. A Racine jury will decide if that is murder.
The jury is now deliberating the case where a local man shot and killed another man to defend his brother to determine whether it was a justified shooting or homicide.
WINTER STORM RECAP: Emergency vehicles stuck, dozens of cars trapped, a snowmobiler breaks both legs in crash
A snowmobiler was badly hurt and many other traffic mishaps were reported this weekend, as southeastern Wisconsin was hit with what may be the heaviest January snowfall since 2011.