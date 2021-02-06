 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses: Feb. 6, 2021
0 comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Feb. 6, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gordon Davis and Wilma Escamilla of Racine; Ross Hanchett and Thea Baldwin of Chicago; Roman Johnson and Jessica Pucci of Mount Pleasant; Alex Rangel Savino and Mercedes Champeau of Racine; Darrel Schweissinger and Linda Peterson of Racine. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislature Rescinds Governor's Face Mask Order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News