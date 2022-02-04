 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Feb. 4, 2022

  • 0

Timothy Behrens and Nicole De Brabander of Franksville; Alonso Davalos and Caitlyn Martin of Racine; Shane Lemke and Natalie Ivaniszyn of Racine; Christopher Lupo and Jamie Daniel of Mount Pleasant; Vincent Marcowka of Milwaukee and Natalie Moldenhauer of Waterford; Jason Meisner of Burlington and Xsara Rainford of United Kingdom; Austin Morris and Hayley Peter of Norway; Richard Pope and Lindsey Moghadass of Union Grove; Nathan Smith and April Pischke of Racine; Dennis St. Clair Jr. and Melinda Cunningham of Racine; Josef Steiff and Kurt Porath of Mount Pleasant; Dylan Sucharda and Kourtney Zanis of Racine; Thomas Torosian and Hui Liu of Sturtevant; Jerwon Warren and Veronica Brantley of Racine; Kyle Webster and Melanie Brabbit of Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News