Timothy Behrens and Nicole De Brabander of Franksville; Alonso Davalos and Caitlyn Martin of Racine; Shane Lemke and Natalie Ivaniszyn of Racine; Christopher Lupo and Jamie Daniel of Mount Pleasant; Vincent Marcowka of Milwaukee and Natalie Moldenhauer of Waterford; Jason Meisner of Burlington and Xsara Rainford of United Kingdom; Austin Morris and Hayley Peter of Norway; Richard Pope and Lindsey Moghadass of Union Grove; Nathan Smith and April Pischke of Racine; Dennis St. Clair Jr. and Melinda Cunningham of Racine; Josef Steiff and Kurt Porath of Mount Pleasant; Dylan Sucharda and Kourtney Zanis of Racine; Thomas Torosian and Hui Liu of Sturtevant; Jerwon Warren and Veronica Brantley of Racine; Kyle Webster and Melanie Brabbit of Racine.
Marriage Licenses: Feb. 4, 2022
