 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Feb. 18, 2022

  • 0

David Adams of Sun Prairie and Kimberly Roegner of Burlington; Dylan Dwyer and Nicole Bishop of Racine; Samuel Foster II of Kenosha and Imani Hill of Caledonia; Concepcion Martinez Jr. and Katherine Huck of Racine; Michael McLellan and Kellie Anderson of Racine; Thomas Nehring and Krista Lucero of Burlington; Richard Pirk II and Crystal Christman of Sturtevant; Jorge Ramos and Sarah Pina of Racine; Javonte Richmond and Yolanda King of Racine; Kurby Rickert and Lisa Erenz of Waterford; Tyler Sayas and Ashley Carman of Caledonia; Kuldeep Soni of Mount Pleasant and Darshi Zinzuwadia of Racine; Daniel Trossen and Nathalie Alderson of Mount Pleasant; Jose Villafuerte of Sturtevant. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News