MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: Feb. 12, 2022

Max Bichanich and Laura Lajeunesse of Burlington; Kevin Davis and Sydney Kieckbusch of Racine; William Jacoby and Elizabeth Cascio of Caledonia; Nicole Keefe and Elizabeth Starzec of Waukegan; Ryan Larson of Mount Pleasant and Michelle Yunker of Racine; Derek Morrow and Shayla Granath of Burlington; Jose Ramirez and Dreams Abbott of Racine; Ared Woskanian of Australia and Rebecca Rodzaj of Mount Pleasant. 

