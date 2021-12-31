Robert Conti and Cheryl Daley of Burlington; Thomas Giese and Betsy Kamerzell of Mount Pleasant; Edward Husak and Alexandra Bidner of Antioch, Ill.; Toby Kratzer and Christine Anderson of Mount Pleasant; Brandon Link of Burlington and Kristine Nell of Crystal Lake, Ill.; Stephen Merrigan of Spring Grove and Samantha Bent of Burlington.
Marriage licenses: Dec. 31, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
What happened to Tyler has been "a hard hit," said Rose Bolton, his mom. He hasn't had the same enthusiasm to work since then.
A high school boyfriend once showed Blythe Haney some sea glass at a spot where he often went fishing, "and I was like wow. Ever since then, I started collecting … even bringing my family to all start collecting together."
They spent their Christmas Day in the Racine County Jail.
Racine man allegedly found passed out in a restaurant parking lot, had marijuana and ecstasy in his car
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly found passed out in a Taco Bell parking lot, and had marijuana and ecstasy in his car that he alle…
A Racine man has been accused of stalking and threatening a teenager.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a child in the head with a DVD player and caused damage to a house.
Don’t come to the hospital.
The workshop offers pottery painting and firing, floral arranging and needle felting; come new year, there'll be more classes on topics like cooking and wine pairing.
A Kansasville man has been accused of threatening people with a knife while allegedly being drunk, and also high on opiates and cocaine.
A Lasalle Street crash the night before Christmas Eve is being blamed on a drunk driver, according to the Racine Police Department.