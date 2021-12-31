 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: Dec. 31, 2021

Robert Conti and Cheryl Daley of Burlington; Thomas Giese and Betsy Kamerzell of Mount Pleasant; Edward Husak and Alexandra Bidner of Antioch, Ill.; Toby Kratzer and Christine Anderson of Mount Pleasant; Brandon Link of Burlington and Kristine Nell of Crystal Lake, Ill.; Stephen Merrigan of Spring Grove and Samantha Bent of Burlington.

