Adam Alby and Tesa Lawrence of Yorkville; Robert Amos and Carolyn Harbach of Sturtevant; Daniel Aunet and Justine Stevens of Burlington; Tyler Bastian of Elkhorn and Leah Vanderham of Burlington; William Berryman Jr. and Jessica Arnold of Racine; Philip Betthauser and Kallie Urban of Caledonia; Daniel Breuckman of Burlington and Alaina Karpinski of Union Grove; David Dicker Jr. and Julia Markiewicz of Burlington; Aaron Eversum of Waukesha and Viridiana Rocha of Racine; Cliff Jensen and Heather Steinhaus of Racine; John Mamerow Jr. and Cory Foat of Waterford; Lemontae Mangum and Laqueeda Mason of Racine; Dallas Mathews and Mary Vandermeer of McHenry, Ill.; Joseph McCrary of St. Peters, Mo., and Cynthia Ward of Caledonia; Robert Milota and Taylor Fuderer of Glenview, Ill.; Alejandro Morales and Yaneli Fuentes Salgado of Racine; Dakota Morrison and Julie Clayton of Union Grove; Alexander Stasik and Megan Barton of Waterford; Neil Weiher and Susan Larsen of Racine; Cody Yaeger and Alexandria Bourdo of Waterford.
Marriage Licenses: Dec. 30, 2020
