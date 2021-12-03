 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Dec. 3, 2021

Pamela Baker and Amy Hodge of Caledonia; Benjamin Boyd of Milwaukee and Heather Salvo of Racine; Craig Fries and Nicole McManus of Mount Pleasant; Fernando Fuentes Jr. and Allison Pawzun of Caledonia; Robert Jackson and Joyce Henderson of Racine; Timothy Krause of Virginia, Ill. and Wendi Brown of Waterford; Jared Larson and Kelly Gallois of Burlington; Hans March and Dawn Mascaretti of Racine; Joseph Mares and Clara Ott of Union Grove; Brett Michalowski and Ashley Kramm of Waterford.

