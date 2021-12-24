 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENESES

Marriage Licenses: Dec. 24, 2021

Damian Burgos Gonzalez and Dennise Strubbe Zamora of Racine; John Heatley and Amy Shrader of Racine; Marshall Ladd and Jaclyn Bracker of Caledonia; Alexander Marino and Taylor Wells of Burlington; Robert Monninger and Sharon Ramquist of Mount Pleasant; Jonathan Wright and Raquel Felix of Racine; Victor Zarate Jr. and Camille Stapleton of Beach Park, Ill.

Gregory Bieniewski and Christine Neu of Waterford; Austin Dawson and Jacqueline Wortham of Racine; Zachary Kreitler and Hillary Nigro of Union Grove; Damien Scales and Brittany Fuller of Racine; Gregory Shain and Kelly Koleske of Racine; Robert Spear II and Patricia Baldwin of Racine; David Tissot and Suzanne McCarty of Strongsville, Ohio.

