Rees Beguhl of Dover and Kaitlyn Wilks of Mount Pleasant; Ignacio Cervantes and Rubicelia Santibanez of Racine; Nicklas Garcia and Crystal Wetzel of Union Grove; Joseph Goudie and Kelly Puente of Racine; Jared Granger and Hannah Leonard of Racine; Nicholas Gursky of Union Grove and Kelli Michel of Caledonia; Steven Kramer and Rhianna Reynolds of Waterford; Lanz Lancaster and Samantha Paul of Burlington; Alexander Madunic and Iris Horn of Waterford; Ryan McGuire and Taylor Hulse of Grayslake, Ill.; Christos Panagoulias and Megan McIver of West Dundee, Ill.; Mark Riehle and Jodi Lentz of Norway; Cameron Schoene of Creve Coeur, Ill., and Hannah Cooper of Caledonia; Alexander Spencer Jr. and Karen Caputo of Mount Pleasant; Bryan Wehde of Valparaiso, Ind., and Sydney Melcher of Round Lake, Ill.
Marriage Licenses: Dec. 22, 2020
About a dozen businesses in Racine and Kenosha counties have been target of gaming machine burglaries
In each case, the thieves broke in, smashed gaming machines, took cash and left — often in under two minutes. “Aren’t the bars and restaurants having enough frickin’ problems?” said one tavern owner. One restaurant was hit twice in two days.
The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.
“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.
Despite what you may have heard, the city is not prohibiting veterans from applying to work for the Racine Police Department.
Arthur T. Dexter, 68, of the 6900 block of Prince Drive, was charged with a one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13; that is a Class A felony, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Milwaukee teens were arrested after two of them allegedly stole merchandise from Best Buy on Saturday morning, made thre…
Teen faces two felony charges for alleged robberies during meetups purportedly to sell PlayStation 5
A Racine teenager who claimed to have been selling a PlayStation 5 allegedly robbed two people of $700 each, one of them at gunpoint, during supposed meetups to sell a PS5 at local parks, according to police.
Medical goods distributor Wisconsin Vision Associates needs more space so badly, and doesn't want to leave Burlington, that the company is trying to purchase an entire shopping center.
The confusion surrounding property tax bills comes from the public's general misunderstanding of how taxes are calculated, according to the director of school financial services for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.
This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.
Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.
RACINE — Two men have been charged in a break-in and assault of the victim with a brick.