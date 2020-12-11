Marriage Licenses: Dec. 11, 2020

Walid Abdo and Ashley Dobbertin of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Ambrose and Anna Nacker of Burlington; Jordan Catapano and Savannah Rodriguez of Waterford; David Dettmann and Erica Cruz of Racine; Steven Hall and Alyssa Gustin of Racine; Nathan Hana and Kaitlynn Wilke of Waterford; Jeffrey Hollow II of Caledonia and Janice Koch of Racine; Michael Knurowski and Eyona Filerman of Mount Pleasant; Samuel Maier of Union Grove and Emma Voge of Yorkville; Pedro Ortega of Montgomery, Ill., and Esther Torres of Racine; Robert Petersen and Sonia Sikorski of Mount Pleasant; Garrett Peterson and Kylea Geiss of Racine; Luther Pleasant and Litra Harris of Racine; Jason Stahura and Kimberly Peterson of Norway; Julio Villalobos and Krystal Sennholz of Mount Pleasant; Andrew Wessel and Jennifer Liermann of Caledonia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.