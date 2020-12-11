 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses: Dec. 11, 2020
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Dec. 11, 2020

Walid Abdo and Ashley Dobbertin of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Ambrose and Anna Nacker of Burlington; Jordan Catapano and Savannah Rodriguez of Waterford; David Dettmann and Erica Cruz of Racine; Steven Hall and Alyssa Gustin of Racine; Nathan Hana and Kaitlynn Wilke of Waterford; Jeffrey Hollow II of Caledonia and Janice Koch of Racine; Michael Knurowski and Eyona Filerman of Mount Pleasant; Samuel Maier of Union Grove and Emma Voge of Yorkville; Pedro Ortega of Montgomery, Ill., and Esther Torres of Racine; Robert Petersen and Sonia Sikorski of Mount Pleasant; Garrett Peterson and Kylea Geiss of Racine; Luther Pleasant and Litra Harris of Racine; Jason Stahura and Kimberly Peterson of Norway; Julio Villalobos and Krystal Sennholz of Mount Pleasant; Andrew Wessel and Jennifer Liermann of Caledonia.

'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

