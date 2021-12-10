 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Dec. 10, 2021

Kyle Abbott and Anabertha DeLeon of Dover; Todd Bluhm and Amy Bowser of Waterford; Nicholas Bonn and Marissa Toutant of Caledonia; Roderick Day and Felicia Turner of Racine; LaRyan Johnson and Lori Jensen of Racine; Justin Lackey of Racine and Charlotte Hoffman of Sturtevant; Joshua May and Marissa Bratten of Caledonia; Joseph Miller and Katie Sullivan of Franksville; Nathan Nordgren and Courtney Tresider of Racine; Shawn Scheffler and Taunya Taylor of Caledonia.

