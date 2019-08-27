Waleed Ahmad and Tracy Rogers of Racine; Jordan Alexander and Elizabeth Skonecki of Burlington; Luke Anderson and Jordan Caruso of Racine; Cory Bobo and Shawna Hyatt of Racine; Ian Ebler of Wheatland and Jessica Layne of Waterford; Gregory Ewert and Jennifer Young of Waterford; Randall Fedie and Kathleen Roanhouse of Norway; Jacob Gritzmacher and Melissa Vasquez of Burlington; Paul Hammond and Braelyn Walley of Racine; Lee Hansen of Mount Pleasant and Diane Henderson of Sanford, Fla.; Nathan Hartman of Gurnee, Ill., and Chelsea Elliott of Lake Villa, Ill.; Jacob Johnson of South Milwaukee and Ashley Wasielewski of Norway; Mark Mansor and Lauren Tarabori of Chicago; Michael Manthey and Kris Bankenbush of Racine; Daniel McGuire and Cassandra Topolinski of Mount Pleasant; Devin Mills and Ashley Moorehead of Union Grove; Shane Paschen and Donna Casey of Racine; Kevin Prince and Bernadette Myers of Racine; Sai Pulugurta and Caroline Jung of North Bay; Dominique Ramos and Vanessa Ortiz of Racine; Victor Rivera Esquilin and Yomaris Perez Andino of Racine; Nicholas Rommelfanger and Kellsey Schmitz of Wind Point; Daniel Schaefer and Darian Lucas of Racine; Anthony Schrank and Samantha Barrington of Sturtevant; Jeremiah Shaner of Caledonia and Christianna Dingman of Racine; Jason Westphal and Maria Sippel of Burlington; Eric Wilberding of Waterford and Gabrhael Walman of Franklin; Lucas Wollermann and Carol Buse of Waterford.
