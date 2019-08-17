{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Abbott and Shanae Murray of Mount Pleasant; Adam Brungraber and Carmen Pope of Burlington; Daniel Buchholz of Caledonia and Kate Ricchio of Mount Pleasant; Jessie Clausen and Bridget Rogers of Mount Pleasant, Walter Grogan and Elsebet Hoffman of Racine; Jason Himmelspach and Antonia Anderson of Yorkville; Brian Kubash of Muskego and Kylie Fischer of Waterford; Steven Novak and Carena Richter of Racine; Thomas Peterman and Albert Juarez of Caledonia; Jameson Radke of Caledonia and Lexis Marsh of Sturtevant; Jesus Silva Avila and Angelica Reyes Allende of Racine; Allen Smith of Racine and Willona McBride of Mount Pleasant; Richard Smith of Racine and Brandy Harrell of Mount Pleasant; Zachary Spencer of Waterford and Adeline Jachim of Burlington; Derrick Thorsen-McCluskey and Paige Carter of Racine; Robb Vonderharr and Janelle Buss of Austin; Texas, Jason Aho and Ashley Jensen of Mount Pleasant; Jacob Blank and Charles Verdun Jr. of Burlington; Mark Brown and Jean Lundgren of Waterford; Dylan Cordero and Angela Schwager of Union Grove; Raymond Cushman and Savanna Siepler of Racine; Matthew Dock and Angelina Schwager of Caledonia; William Furlong and Mary Schatzman of Union Grove; Tyler Gittens and Casey Harpenau of Caledonia; James Hogle and Gina Kessinger of Wind Point; James Irving and Maxie Parrish of Racine; Andre Jordan of Racine and Crystal Petty of Mount Pleasant; Ryan Kelly and Lisa Downes of Chicago; Joseph Malasuk and Theresa Eisch of Waterford; Michael Mitchell II and Leah Hoffman of Hyattsville Md.; Adam Niesen and Sarah Aguirre Hopkins of Waterford; Gregory Powell and Kelly Scroggins of Racine; Bodie Rubach and Annastacia Lavine of Burlington; Kevin Simanek and Robbye Lucero of Racine; Benjamin Sullivan of Yorkville and Sarah Konicek of Mount Pleasant; Paul Woyak and Sally Carter of Caledonia; Ian Zelko of Mount Pleasant and Carly Larson of Caledonia.

