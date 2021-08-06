Jonathan Alsina Melendez and Yarisvelt Rivera Rodriguez of Racine; Shaquille Buckley and Kristina Lindas of Racine; Brian Catalano and Katelyn Jenkins of McHenry, Ill.; Mark Desotell and Kathleen Blaisdell of Racine; Timothy Dickey of Kenosha and Tricia Zamecnik of Mount Pleasant; Carl Englund and Morgan Dehart of Racine; Nicholas Fritchen of Union Grove and Chelsey Calmes of Burlington; Jeffrey Gorn and Lindsey Drought of Norway; David Grebetz of Burlington and Rebecca Barbeau of Lake Geneva; Steve Haugen and Sharon Masters of Racine; Kerry Heidebrecht and Pamela Zajichek of Racine; Justin Jacob and Alysia Lecrone of Racine; Benjamin Levine and Lauren Roth of Chicago; Adam Ludwig and Tricia Munoz of Sturtevant; Reginald McClain and Carolina Lester of Sturtevant; Matthew Naumann and Brittanny Bahr of Elmwood Park; Andrew Nickel of Burlington and Sophia Worden of Waterford; Justin Norman and Guissell Guzman of Antioch, Ill.; Vincent Strehlow and Tiffany Sweeny of Racine; Kyle Swanson of Sturtevant and Jacqulyn Servi of Yorkville; Joseph Sweda and Natalie Schmidt of Chicago; Matthew Vogel and Amanda Bertrang of Mount Pleasant; David Wohlgemuth of Mount Pleasant and Brianna Oliver of Sturtevant; Amy Wuttke and Patricia Rozeski of Burlington.
Marriage Licenses: Aug. 6, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
After Racine pushed back against juvenile detention facility, Caledonia residents are pushing back, too
Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, is expected to be packed Wednesday evening as a discussion will be held regarding the potential of putting a youth detention facility in the village.
'We are just fine the way we are' | Waterford town residents speak out against plan for becoming village
The Town of Waterford's bid to become the new Village of Tichigan runs into opposition from some of its own residents, who fear that the change will mean higher taxes and discord with its neighbors. "They may be mom-and-pop joints," said one resident who opposes becoming a village. "But it's our joints. And we like it."
- Updated
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a child who drifted away from the boat.
Police: ATM robbery in Racine ends with vehicle pursuit, manhunt, arrests more than 100 miles into Illinois
According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, while an ATM technician was working on an ATM machine at Chase Bank, 5815 21st St., two male suspects quickly approached wearing full masks.
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.
Update: Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it will carry out evictions if ordered, despite CDC moratorium
No evictions have been ordered since Saturday in Racine County, however.
'We should have been cautious all along' | Racine area businesses have several concerns amid COVID spike
Will there be backlash for businesses that require masks? Could owners be criticized simply for enforcing government mandates? And what could the damage be if outbreaks continue unabated? "I'm not sure if it's a setback, but we just have to be cautious," said Liz Lewis, manager of Jane's Hallmark on Highway 20.
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
Racine police came across vehicle with bullet holes; Investigation stalls when owner doesn't cooperate
Police came across a car riddled with what appeared to be bullet holes on the 1000 block of Goold Street Tuesday. However, the investigation was not able to progress due to the owner of the vehicle not cooperating with police.