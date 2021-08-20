Shashank Bathula and Melissa Wollmer of Charter Brownstown, Mich.; Kurtis Casper and Amy Wilson of Racine; Anne Davey and Alexis Chacon of Saint Charles, Ill.; Joseph English and Christina Yost of Racine; Andrew Fritchen of Yorkville and Tetiana Shalapska of Verona; Kyle Germait and Melissa McFadden of Burlington; Jose Guerrero and Theresa Hopkins of Racine; Andrew Heiler and Corinne Luczak of Caledonia; Bobby Howard and Sheila Jackson of Racine; Isael Johnson and Kati Dobbs of Racine; Dylan Kovacik and Ashleigh Valukas of Mount Pleasant; Adam Leisten and Tara Vermandere of Caledonia; Jake Limberis and Joyleen Florida-Joshi of Wadsworth; Michael Lois and Katherine Gauger of Burlington; Robert Loppnow and Cassandra Nelson of Wind Point; Jeremie McDowell and Nicole Cook of Mount Pleasant; Joseph Munding of Franksville and Cassandra Polzin of Union Grove; Valentino Munoz and Isabella Huizar of Racine; Jeffery Oelke of Kenosha and Alisa Pichelman of Racine; Paul Pankoff and Jamie Mays of Caledonia; Eric Pannell and Mason Manoa of Racine; Lawrence Perfetto of Mount Pleasant and Patricia Horvath of Caledonia; Robert Reilly and Sarah Hajer of Shorewood; Ryan Retzke and Jennifer Quisler of Racine; Francisco Rodriguez Jr. and Mirna Gomez Mendoza of Wheeling; Jason Rossman and Nicole Johnson of Racine; Austin Schmidt and Giustyna Noren of Chicago; Tad Shaver and Christine Clark of Burlington; Axel Soria Ortiz of Racine and Mariah Niemyjski of Oak Creek; Christopher Urry and Jenna Stanonik of Round Lake; Jacob Veselik and Madison Smith of Caledonia; Stanley Wentland and Kaitlin McKinney of Machesney Park, Ill.; Joseph Woiak and Melissa Newell of Waterford; Neil Wright Jr. and Kimberly Wergin of Sturtevant.
Marriage licenses: Aug. 20, 2021
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
RACINE — The death of an adult woman inside a residence on Edgewood Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.
Organizers of the Racine County Fair are fighting a lawsuit filed by a tractor and truck pull competition organizer who says the fair has improperly used his event's name, "Challenge of Power," in violation of his trademark and intellectual property rights.
RACINE — The Racine County Metro Drug Unit found multiple firearms and illegal drugs inside a home, according to a Monday news release from th…
'Sticking point' | Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing Racine County with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed
The law in question dates back to the 1930s. It requires franchised car dealers to sell vehicles to consumers; carmakers cannot sell their vehicles directly to consumers.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman; he’s also accused of stealing $400, car keys and a phone from her.
Racine man who denied COVID-19 exists allegedly threatened youth football coach over mask requirement
A Racine man who denied that COVID-19 exists and was enraged about his children wearing masks now faces criminal charges after he allegedly threatened violence against a football coach for requiring masks on a team bus, then later resisted arrest and mocked a police officer during an alleged domestic abuse incident.
Watch Now: New piercing-tattoo shop owner in Downtown Racine wants to help clients Rise Up and 'break free'
- 4 min to read
"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
Man, 19, allegedly ignored passengers' pleas to stop speeding away from police; car caught fire after crash
At least one of the occupants of the car was injured in the crash, in which the car started on fire. The vehicle's other occupants said they told the driver to stop fleeing, but he didn't.
An emotional Racine Zoo director accepts a surprise $10,000 cash donation from a charitable group raising funds online to help area businesses manage during the COVID-19 pandemic.