Marriage Licenses: Aug. 13, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Aug. 13, 2021

Reinhard Bares and Dawn Higgins of Mount Pleasant; Tyler Brown and Jenelle Aldrich of Burlington, Daniel Figueroa and Stacy Segundo of Carrollton, Ill. David Fischer and Linda Canary of Racine; Christian Green and Emily Koeller of Waterford; Jose Hernandez-Garcia Jr. and Tiffany Tischer of Dover; Armando Holguin and Gina Castro of Burlington; Frank Hultin and Dessirae Minetti of Burlington; Luke Johnson and Danielle Rabideaux of Racine; Mitchell Keesey and Deanna Cibrario of Burlington; Brody Lawler and Stephanie Manley of Racine; Anthony Leavy and Quamycian McDowell of Racine; Trevor Lunda and Kristine Fandry of Racine; Anthony Obos and Jordan Berry of Racine; Charles Planek of Dover and Claire Usher of Hinsdale; Charlotte Queen and Tasha Johnson of Sturtevant; Ryan Ross of Mount Pleasant and Emily Malinowski of Franklin; Jason Rush and Ashley Totes of Mount Pleasant; Owen Schaefer of Yorkville and Rochelle De Jarlais of Caledonia; Daniel Shibilski and Molly Tengel of Raymond; Robert Steberl and Mandasia Zureich of Mount Pleasant; Tyler Vance of Caledonia and Taryn Horn of Racine; Lucas Winker and Emma Ketterhagen of Burlington; Alexander Winkler and Shania Hamlin of Racine.

