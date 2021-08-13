Marriage Licenses: Aug. 13, 2021

Reinhard Bares and Dawn Higgins of Mount Pleasant; Tyler Brown and Jenelle Aldrich of Burlington, Daniel Figueroa and Stacy Segundo of Carrollton, Ill. David Fischer and Linda Canary of Racine; Christian Green and Emily Koeller of Waterford; Jose Hernandez-Garcia Jr. and Tiffany Tischer of Dover; Armando Holguin and Gina Castro of Burlington; Frank Hultin and Dessirae Minetti of Burlington; Luke Johnson and Danielle Rabideaux of Racine; Mitchell Keesey and Deanna Cibrario of Burlington; Brody Lawler and Stephanie Manley of Racine; Anthony Leavy and Quamycian McDowell of Racine; Trevor Lunda and Kristine Fandry of Racine; Anthony Obos and Jordan Berry of Racine; Charles Planek of Dover and Claire Usher of Hinsdale; Charlotte Queen and Tasha Johnson of Sturtevant; Ryan Ross of Mount Pleasant and Emily Malinowski of Franklin; Jason Rush and Ashley Totes of Mount Pleasant; Owen Schaefer of Yorkville and Rochelle De Jarlais of Caledonia; Daniel Shibilski and Molly Tengel of Raymond; Robert Steberl and Mandasia Zureich of Mount Pleasant; Tyler Vance of Caledonia and Taryn Horn of Racine; Lucas Winker and Emma Ketterhagen of Burlington; Alexander Winkler and Shania Hamlin of Racine.
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could move in nearby, Mount Pleasant's planned TID No. 6 is to have a stronger focus on housing.
RACINE — Anaelise Meiner, who went missing on Aug. 6, was found safe Saturday afternoon according to the Racine Police Department.
CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.
Innovation centers for lease: Foxconn seeking tenants for 2 Downtown Racine properties, 1 in Eau Claire
Foxconn is looking to lease the two properties it owns in Racine’s downtown. One of the other Wisconsin buildings Foxconn had said it would be turning into an "innovation center" is also up for lease.
A charge of child sexual assault was dismissed after DA's Office says it developed new evidence just days before the case was set to go to trial.