Marriage Licenses: April 9, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Zachary Arizola and Sarah Faszholz of Racine; Ryan Bloom and Amy Hand of Racine; Clay Leedom and Crystal Stewart of Racine; Matthew Lusk and Cristine Palazzo of Rockford, Ill.; Mark Marzette of Racine and Meagan Bloom of Caledonia; Luke Miller Jr. and Amanda Tenhagen of Racine; Zackary Schmidtke and Lindsey Wachs of Sturtevant; Victor Valencia Jr. and Anna Christiansen of Mount Pleasant; Jacob Zenaty and Faith Gruber of Sturtevant.

