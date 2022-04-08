 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: April 8, 2022

Robert Bastrup and Donavan Hickman of Burlington; Jaysen Curran of Mount Pleasant and Kristina Knesting of Racine; John Francetic Jr. of Mount Pleasant and Cheryl Petricek of Racine; Vincent Gerhartz and Georgia Pufahl of Racine; Michael Gonzales and Angelica Arroyo Cervantez of Racine; Benjamin Jarvis of Highland and Danielle Geary of Racine; Marques Johnson and Lisa Moralez of Racine; Paul Klein and Tyann Floore of Cary; Donnie Maynor II and Brian Blore of Waterford; Daniel Mears and Anjelica Gobis of Racine; Joseph Minorik V and Elizabeth Bykowski of Racine; Kim Pero of Caledonia and Galyna Shevchuk of Oak Creek; Robert Salzman and Morgan Eichhorn of Racine.

