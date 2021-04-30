 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses: April 30, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: April 30, 2021

Rhondell Akins and Sarah Mogren of Racine; Craig Arnesen and Megan Wieners of Burlington; Patrick Austin and Savannah Bowen of Racine; Samuel Balk and Ashley Reynolds of Mount Pleasant; David Broe of Sturtevant and Lindsey Fay of Racine; Damion Hewitt and Shannon Daivs of Waterford; Tyler Jensen of Racine and Kora Hale of Union Grove; Fabian Leon of Cicero, Ill. and Maria Flores Leon of Mexico; Edward Mattner and Ella Fossum of Mount Pleasant; Jose Perez Cabrera and Jackelin Toscano of Racine; Kirrionta Rhinehouse and Alicia Dobner of Racine; William Santana Rivera and Maribel Aponte Colon of Racine; Michael Santiago and Bryanna Ehmke of Union Grove; Adolf Schubert and Dawn Schubert of Racine; Adam Schubring of Waterford and Alison Gill of Burlington; Ryan Schweiger and Sydney Carroll of Dover.

