Marriage Licenses: April 3, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: April 3, 2021

Tadrian Arthurs and Sierra Haynes of Mount Pleasant; Nathan Bierer and Amanda Moll of Waterford; Miguel Canino Rodriguez and Hillary Melendez Velez of Racine; Adam Devries and Baylee Waddell of Mount Pleasant; Marcus Gilmore of Kenosha and Esmerelda Avitia of Racine; Christopher Jenrick of Niles and Franses Pamintuan of Park Ridge; Samuel Mason and Amanda Polack of Racine; Kyle McMurray and Annamarie Pittsley of Racine; Andres Navarro and Emma Erickson of Racine; Matthew Sikorski and Therese Orlando of Crystal Lake, Ill.

