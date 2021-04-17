Marriage Licenses: April 17, 2021

Steven Dykstra and Sarah Wojahn of Mount Pleasant; Vanessa Hall and Nicole Turner of Racine; Jason Johnson and Heather Braun of Mount Pleasant; Daniel McCampbell and Katherine Riley of Island Lake; Matthew Mikunda of Barron and Hannah Wills of Burlington; Austin Montgomery and Audrey Wenzel of Waterford; Oscar S Arenas of Union Grove and Yolanda Reyes Llanes of Mexico; Michael Schwartz and Chris Heller of Raymond.