Thomas Behling and Patricia Boyd of Racine; Robert Braam and Sarah Faust of Caledonia; Joseph Chavours Jr. and Socorro Hiraldo of Racine; Joseph Cravens of McHenry and Manhattan Keller of Hainesville; Darian Gilliam of Racine and Ptosha Stewart of Sun Prairie; Matthew Hardesty and Bailey Bond of Franksville; Francisco Hernandez Benitez and Wendy Galeano of Racine; Michael Mattioli and Megan Mac Carthy of Burlington; Jaime Munoz and Marjorie Cruz of Racine; John Oviedo of Mount Pleasant and Jacklyn Palomino of Racine; Christopher Tarwid and Christine Minar of Racine; Brandon Tucker and Elizabeth Rader of Aurora; Zachary Wilson and Lindsey Chmielewski of Waterford.
Marriage licenses: April 15, 2022
