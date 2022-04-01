 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: April 1, 2022

Benjamin Brooks of England and Wendy Przytarski of Racine; Kevin Dix and Holly Kent of Racine; Zachary Leicht of Mount Pleasant and Jamie Harris of Dover; Kendall Lott and Ladonna Redmond of Racine; Anthony Pauly and Phyllis Cash of Racine; Joseph Singer of Racine and Christine Felicia of Philippines; Cory Trossen and Michaela Mano of Mount Pleasant.

