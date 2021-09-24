 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenes: Sept. 24, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenes: Sept. 24, 2021

Kevin Black and Suzannah Mikich of Racine; Daniel Bock and Hanny Thao of Mount Pleasant; Luis Bonilla Martinez of Cudahy and Lesly Rico-Flores of Mount Pleasant; Thomas Buisse and Alison Wagner of Union Grove; Annown Burns and Sierra McAllister of Racine; Zachary Burnside and Kelsey Radomski of Racine; Emanuel Campos and Yolanda Garcia Caudillo of Racine; Brandon Collins and Emily Powers of Burlington; Kevin Czysz and Kelly Bobikiewicz of Caledonia; Kevin Dorn and Kristin Duty of Union Grove; Jason Finn of New Berlin and Amy Evans of Racine; Derek Fish of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Mallory Wollard of Lake in the Hills, Ill.; Michael Foeckler and Shannon Burton of Waterford; Thomas Graf of Waukesha and Kristin Burd of Burlington; Maldonado Gutierrez and Angelica Barba of Racine; John Hagen III and Stephanie Suiter of Union Grove; Jonathan Hill of Franksville and Angela Matelski of Waterford; Pedro Jones and Consuelo Bonilla of Racine.

Jorge Lazcon and Desiree Norval of Racine; Alejandro Lopez and Rachel Ramczyk of Racine; Kevin Madala and Amanda Riekena of Racine; Moses Mason and Jessica Boman of Racine; Scott Matkus and Sheryl Christensen of Burlington; Jeffrey Mayer and Mollie Knutson of McHenry, Ill.; Emmett McGrath and Allison Usher of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kyle Meyer and Valerie Beyer of Raymond; Richard Nuchell and Dennay Stockton of Burlington; Mitchell Paap and Emily Baker of Pinehurst, N.C.; Timothy Pikul and Samantha Lodge of Mundelein, Ill.; Jesse Procto and Noelle Chagnard of Burlington; Davonn Richmond and Kayla James of Racine; Erich Schneider and Rachel Fude of Racine; Ryan Schwanbeck and Jenna Hicks of Racine; Thomas Sienkowski Sr. of Caledonia and Barbara Moody of Cudahy; Samuel Slaasted of Racine and Samantha Cheever of Sturtevant; Christopher Sorenson and Jordan Lott of Venus, Texas; Stephen Ten Cate and Tess Cannon of Mount Pleasant.

