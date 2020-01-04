Marriage certificates now available statewide

RACINE — Connie Cobb Madsen, Racine County’s register of deeds, announced this week that it is now easier to obtain a copy of your marriage certificate.

As of Thursday, individuals married in Wisconsin will be able to go to any Wisconsin register of deeds office to obtain their marriage certificate. Register of deeds offices are currently able to issue birth certificates from all Wisconsin counties.

Certificates of death are available statewide for deaths occurring on or after Sept. 1, 2013. Certificates of divorce are available statewide for divorces occurring on or after Jan. 1, 2016 to present.

While not all vital records are eligible for statewide issuance, the State Vital Records Office continues to work with county register of deeds offices to add or update specific vital records on demand, with the goal of having all eligible records available.

Madsen notes that statewide issuance provides an easier and more efficient method of serving county residents by providing better access to Wisconsin vital records.

Individuals can contact the Register of Deeds office at 262-636-3208 to receive more information about the statewide availability of records.

