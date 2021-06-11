Market on Main couldn't get a PPP loan. But it found another way, with the community's help

RACINE — In just a matter of days, Market on Main hit its goal of crowdfunding $6,500 for a small business loan.

On Tuesday afternoon, the loan was about 76% of the way funded. By Wednesday morning, the loan was 100% funded by 140 different local, national and international lenders; it had just been launched on Saturday.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

According to the fundraising page, the loan will be used to purchase more cold storage for the market at 433 Main St., as well as a marquee sign for the storefront.

“It’s mind-blowing,” said Tywon Davidson, co-owner of the market. “I feel blessed.”

A different kind of loan

The loan was done through Kiva, a nonprofit organization which crowdfunds loans for small businesses and those in need. It works mostly like a typical loan, except it relies on individual lenders to crowdfund the loan instead of the money coming from a bank.

Once the borrower repays the loan, the money actually goes back to the lenders and the lenders can choose to fund other causes, donate it or keep the money.