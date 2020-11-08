Market on Main brings greens to Downtown food desert

RACINE — While Downtown Racine offers a wide selection of restaurants, much of the city’s central business district has been a food desert for downtown residents and workers pining for the convenience of a grocery store within walking distance to serve their food needs.
Indeed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines much of the City of Racine as a food desert, meaning access to healthy, fresh and affordable quality food products is limited. The food desert designation includes a wide swath of downtown Racine, where the nearest traditional supermarket is the deep discount Save A Lot at 1500 State St., 0.8 miles away.
Helping bring an oasis to start greening the Downtown Racine food desert is the newly-opened Market on Main, opened last Sunday at 433 Main St., immediately north of the Racine Art Museum at Fifth and Main. The grocery store is owned by entrepreneurial business partners Tywon Davidson, an IT systems engineer with Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson, and downtown barber Darius Nunn, owner of Clarity Cutz, 318 Main St.
The long-awaited Nov. 1 opening of Market on Main, first announced by Davidson and Nunn in September 2019, comes as welcome news for Downtown Racine Corp. executive director Kelly Kruse following the late May closure of start-up organic mini-grocer Smart Mart, 400 Main St., after an abbreviated six-month run.
“Downtown shoppers are increasingly demanding easy access to basic grocery items,” Kruse said. “They’re not looking to travel to the mega stores like was the trend over the last years. In addition, it is a great asset to the elderly and residents without cars. We are thrilled Market on Main chose Downtown Racine.”
‘Kwik Trip meets Lee’s Deli or The Sausage Kitchen’
The Nov. 1 debut of Market on Main is the fulfilment of a longtime dream for Davidson.
“I’ve always had a passion to work for myself,” recalled Davidson, who lives downtown in the neighboring Arcade Apartments on Main Street. “As a kid, I wanted to own my own store … My purpose in life is service. I want to help people. I feel my best when I help people.”
When the storefront at 433 Main St. became available, Davidson jumped at the opportunity to live out his dream and take the entrepreneurial plunge.
“I saw the ‘for rent’ sign, talked to the owner, had a walk-though and when I first walked in I seen it, I seen a vision …,” Davidson noted of the retailing Field of Dreams moment. “This (Market on Main) was a no-brainer. It was full steam ahead.”
With nearby grocery shopping options sparse for downtown residents and workers, Davidson and Nunn saw an underserved “food desert” market eager for a convenient grocery store option.
“We knew there wasn’t anything down here … in a walking distance … where you can get fresh sandwiches and those odds and ends that people need in this area that they don’t have the opportunity to get … some sugar, a quick meal, pizza, TV dinners, milk, juice, eggs, butter, things like that,” he noted. “There was nowhere to go around here. Here’s an opportunity for people to get those staple items.”
Despite the economic uncertainty posed by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Davidson and Nunn saw an entrepreneurial opportunity to step out in faith.
“Some people are like, ‘Man, this is a tough time with the pandemic,’” Davidson explained. “If you look at it like that, you won’t follow through. The way we looked at it, it (opportunity) is wide open … Why can’t we be the next new thing? So we’re going for it. Somebody’s going to start a business during these times. Why not us?”
As a keen observer of the retail scene, Davidson comes to the grocery business as a man with a vision and a passion for making his lifelong entrepreneurial aspirations a brick-and-mortar reality.
“I see this as being Kwik Trip meets Lee’s Deli … or The Sausage Kitchen — intermingling those two universes, the grocery side of it with the sandwich side of it,” he said, calling Market on Main a “family-friendly” shop. “Kwik Trip has always been my blueprint — they are the cream of the crop when it comes to offering everything. There’s nothing when you go in there that you can’t find. I want to be that for downtown — great customer service, fresh food. I want to be the true definition of convenience for Downtown Racine.”
Wide array of offerings
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Market on Main offers a one-stop-shopping inventory on its 2,000-square-foot sales floor — essential everyday household items; over-the-counter medications; fresh fruits and vegetables; refrigerated goods including milk, cheese, butter, eggs, hot dogs and cold cuts; candy, chips and snack pastries; frozen foods; bottled water and soft drinks; and essential grocery items including bread and a variety of canned, jarred and boxed foods, including cereal and dry pasta.
Davidson and Nunn hope to add a selection of meats including pork chops, ground beef, chicken and fish to the store’s offerings in the near future.
Market on Main’s full-service delicatessen stocks a wide range of by-the-pound offerings, including deli meats and cheeses, pasta and potato salads, and buffalo chicken dip. The deli also serves up a variety of fresh, made-to-order sandwich offerings. Hot soups, offered on a rotating basis, include Cheese-and-Broccoli, Chicken Noodle, and Fire Roasted Veggie.
A small café area at the front of the store overlooking Main Street offers a getaway place for downtown shoppers, workers and residents to rest, relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or a soup, salad and sandwich lunch from the Market on Main deli.
With an eye toward attentive customer service, Davidson and Nunn welcome input on ways to improve the store and its selection to better serve the community’s needs.
“If you don’t see something that you would like to see, just let us know,” Davidson said. “Give us feedback so we can make sure that this store is for everybody … We want everybody to feel welcome and be able to come in and get what they need and what they’re looking for. We want to provide the opportunity for the neighboring members of this community, the people that work in this area, to have an option that’s not down here.”
Meeting a need
While the fledging grocery store has only been open a matter of days so far in advance of Market of Main’s targeted Dec. 1 “fully loaded” grand opening celebration, Davidson said the store has been met with “great reviews” from customers discovering the store.
Among those patronizing Market of Main on Friday afternoon was Racine resident and first-time customer Vincent Cosey.
“I think the store’s pretty great — they’ve got a two-in-one thing going on,” Cosey said. “You’ve got the supermarket, you’ve got the deli with the sandwiches. I work right across the street … so it’s gonna be convenient to have a supermarket really close.”
Based on initial reaction from Downtown Racine shoppers, residents and workers to Market on Main’s soft opening, Davidson is bullish regarding Market on Main’s future.
“The sky’s the limit,” he said. “I’m really, really, really excited … It’s fun. I’m enjoying myself. The opportunity is going to be tremendous. I’m looking forward to the future…”
About Market on Main
Market on Main, 433 Main St. in Downtown Racine, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with plans for expanded hours in the summer. Major credit cards are accepted, as well as debit card and EBT (electronic benefits transfer) payments and contactless Apple Pay and Android Pay app payments.
Follow Market on Main on Instagram at marketonmain433mainstreet.
