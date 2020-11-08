Market on Main brings greens to Downtown food desert

Despite the economic uncertainty posed by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Davidson and Nunn saw an entrepreneurial opportunity to step out in faith.

“Some people are like, ‘Man, this is a tough time with the pandemic,’” Davidson explained. “If you look at it like that, you won’t follow through. The way we looked at it, it (opportunity) is wide open … Why can’t we be the next new thing? So we’re going for it. Somebody’s going to start a business during these times. Why not us?”

As a keen observer of the retail scene, Davidson comes to the grocery business as a man with a vision and a passion for making his lifelong entrepreneurial aspirations a brick-and-mortar reality.

“I see this as being Kwik Trip meets Lee’s Deli … or The Sausage Kitchen — intermingling those two universes, the grocery side of it with the sandwich side of it,” he said, calling Market on Main a “family-friendly” shop. “Kwik Trip has always been my blueprint — they are the cream of the crop when it comes to offering everything. There’s nothing when you go in there that you can’t find. I want to be that for downtown — great customer service, fresh food. I want to be the true definition of convenience for Downtown Racine.”

Wide array of offerings