Market conditions threaten long-awaited biotech development that could create 40 jobs in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A potential $47 million investment in a Caledonia tax increment financing district hangs in the balance. And all village leaders, along with officials at the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, can do is wait.
An Italian biotechnology company, Centro Sperimentale del Latte (CSL) announced in August 2018 that it wanted to establish its first U.S. location in Caledonia, due to its proximity to major Midwestern customers.
The plan included a 66,500-square-foot fermentation facility in the Caledonia Business Park on Nicholson Road, where probiotics such as lactic acid bacteria and molds to be used in food production and dietary supplements could be propagated. About 40 jobs, paying more than $25 per hour on average, were to be created within five years.
When originally approved in August 2018, CSL’s plan had been to be fully operational by 2020 with construction starting in fall 2018. Nothing has been built yet.
The holdup, according to RCEDC Business Development Manager Laura Million, is global market factors. Million said that she expects CSL to make a decision sometime in the next two months about whether it will move forward or scrap the project.
“The RCEDC is working with their (CSL’s) representatives to discuss an amendment to their development agreement,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said. “They’re doing their final pencil-sharpening.”
On March 2, the Caledonia Village Board approved another six-month extension to the company’s conditional-use permit. The village’s Plan Commission, at its meeting on Feb. 24, had indicated this could be the last time they would support another such extension, Wagner said.
Significant deal
Just a few months ago, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. was touting the CSL deal as one of its “top 15 economic development deals of 2019.”
WEDC promised $350,000 in tax credits to CSL, which does business in the U.S. as ProBio, according to reporting from the Milwaukee Business Journal; Caledonia’s tax-increment-financing deal with CSL could total as much as $3.2 million over 12 years.
CSL has been expanding worldwide. In May 2019, it established an Asia Pacific subsidiary by setting up a facility in Singapore, ready to serve Australia, China, Indonesia and several other countries in East Asia and Oceania.
Caledonia has been investing more resources into its tax increment financing districts, which allow municipalities to offer tax incentives to businesses who set up shop within specific districts. Caledonia currently has four TIDs.
