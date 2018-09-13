Subscribe for 17¢ / day
West Park courtyard naming proposal
Buy Now

Members of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band lead the Gateway Technical College's "Walk... to the future" through West Park on July 12, 2011, during the college's centennial celebration. City officials are considering a proposal to name the park's courtyard after city employee Mark Gates, who was killed in 2016 while he was working as a recycling collector. 

 Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The proposal to name the West Park courtyard the “Mark D. Gates Courtyard” is going to the City Council for a final vote.

The Board of Park, Recreational and Cultural Services on Wednesday voted to submit the proposal to the council with a recommendation of approval.

Gates was the pastor at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., and a Department of Public Works employee before he died in December 2016 after a speeding car struck and pinned him to a DPW truck.

Hundreds of people, from Christ Chapel congregants to DPW employees to city officials, mourned Gates’ untimely death.

Gates’ widow, Iris, and his mother, Ethel, attended Wednesday’s meeting.

“I stand to say thank you all for even considering to name the courtyard after Pastor Gates,” said Ethel Gates. “It would be a pleasure and an honor for Christ Chapel to be able to come down to that park and see his name and we thank you.”

Quest to honor Gates

Ethel Gates also thanked aldermen Tracey Larrin of the 4th District and Mary Land of the 11th District who approached the Gates family with the idea.

About a year ago, Land and Larrin started discussing ways the city could honor Gates and decided they would look into naming some kind of structure in a park after him. They worked with Parks Director Tom Molbeck to choose a location and name for the site.

Molbeck knew Gates personally; Gates had started working for the city as a long-term seasonal employee for the Parks Department before he went on to work for the DPW. Molbeck also knew him socially from playing basketball.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“The guy always had a smile on his face, always was competitive in a good-natured way and was a leader in anything he did,” said Molbeck. “(He was a) heck of a good ball player.”

West Park, 901 Park Ave., was chosen because of its location only one block away from Christ Chapel, 815 Park Ave. West Park is also the site of a lot of community involvement through the Friends of West Park volunteer organization.

The Parks Department and DPW will build a gardening structure in the center of the park over the next six or seven months that will include a roof, benches at gardening workstations and other features. The site is intended to be a gathering place for community events and activities.

Molbeck said that somewhere on the structure will be a plaque marking the “Mark D. Gates Courtyard.”

The proposal received unanimous approval from the Parks Board.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., room 205. As of Wednesday evening, no agenda has been posted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments