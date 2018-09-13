RACINE — The proposal to name the West Park courtyard the “Mark D. Gates Courtyard” is going to the City Council for a final vote.
The Board of Park, Recreational and Cultural Services on Wednesday voted to submit the proposal to the council with a recommendation of approval.
Gates was the pastor at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., and a Department of Public Works employee before he died in December 2016 after a speeding car struck and pinned him to a DPW truck.
Hundreds of people, from Christ Chapel congregants to DPW employees to city officials, mourned Gates’ untimely death.
Gates’ widow, Iris, and his mother, Ethel, attended Wednesday’s meeting.
“I stand to say thank you all for even considering to name the courtyard after Pastor Gates,” said Ethel Gates. “It would be a pleasure and an honor for Christ Chapel to be able to come down to that park and see his name and we thank you.”
Quest to honor Gates
Ethel Gates also thanked aldermen Tracey Larrin of the 4th District and Mary Land of the 11th District who approached the Gates family with the idea.
About a year ago, Land and Larrin started discussing ways the city could honor Gates and decided they would look into naming some kind of structure in a park after him. They worked with Parks Director Tom Molbeck to choose a location and name for the site.
Molbeck knew Gates personally; Gates had started working for the city as a long-term seasonal employee for the Parks Department before he went on to work for the DPW. Molbeck also knew him socially from playing basketball.
“The guy always had a smile on his face, always was competitive in a good-natured way and was a leader in anything he did,” said Molbeck. “(He was a) heck of a good ball player.”
West Park, 901 Park Ave., was chosen because of its location only one block away from Christ Chapel, 815 Park Ave. West Park is also the site of a lot of community involvement through the Friends of West Park volunteer organization.
The Parks Department and DPW will build a gardening structure in the center of the park over the next six or seven months that will include a roof, benches at gardening workstations and other features. The site is intended to be a gathering place for community events and activities.
Molbeck said that somewhere on the structure will be a plaque marking the “Mark D. Gates Courtyard.”
The proposal received unanimous approval from the Parks Board.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., room 205. As of Wednesday evening, no agenda has been posted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.