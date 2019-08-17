RACINE — For those who loved and lost Pastor Mark D. Gates, the courtyard dedicated in his memory felt like more than a courtyard.
And with the gospel music playing, kids hopping around in bounce houses and burgers and sausages grilling to feed a long line of hungry people, its dedication felt like more than a dedication.
"This is the closing process of healing for us," said Pastor T.L. Howell with Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., where Gates served as pastor from 2009 until his untimely death on Dec. 14, 2016. "It's been three years and it's been a long process and this is closing and allowing us to start a new chapter."
A project years in the making, the Mark D. Gates courtyard in West Park, 1000 Park Ave., was dedicated on Saturday morning.
The event was incorporated into Christ Chapel's annual church barbecue called the Grill-N-Chill, full of food, family and fun. The church held the event on the same day as the dedication of the courtyard, extending the church into the wider community.
"We want to rebuild the community," said Howell. "We want to reconnect with the community."
Remembering Mark Gates
Gates, who also was an employee with Racine's Department of Public Works, was killed when he was struck by a speeding vehicle while on duty. Several city aldermen, city staff and Mayor Cory Mason attended the dedication in his honor.
"Mark Gates was dedicated to his family, to the community and to the city," said Mason. "He left behind a legacy to the City of Racine."
Alderman Tracey Larrin of the 4th District serves on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and was the first to propose the project. She was at the dedication Saturday to see the project come to fruition.
"It's fantastic to see it because he was such a pillar in the community," said Larrin.
The Parks Department did not have a chance to add a gardening station which will be installed at one end of the courtyard. The station will be available to the Friends of West Park group, which helps with tending the landscaping at West Park, and includes several members from Christ Chapel.
"I believe its part of the Mark Gates spirit — growth," said Larrin. "I'm excited for the family that they have this."
Gates' widow, Iris Gates, and his mother, Ethel Gates, were in attendance at the dedication.
"It's a blessing," said Iris. "I feel he was deserving because he was an awesome man. I'm at a loss for words for the people he impacted."
Given recent racial tensions, particularly in the wake of the officer-involved killing of Ty' Rese West, Ethel said the courtyard and the dedication were an opportunity for the city and community to "show love."
"They didn't have to do this (dedicate a courtyard to Gates)," said Ethel. "Today, we're showing love ... we're moving from racism to love in the City of Racine."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.