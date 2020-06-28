Marisa Totero recalls growing up above beloved restaurant, discusses future

“I spent a lot of time sitting on the stoop in back with my grandma (“Nonna” in Italian),” she said. “I remember the brewery (Pabst) would bring the barrels of beer and they would open up the cellar doors and they would literally roll out the barrels into the cellar there at Totero’s. And the sounds and the smells — the sounds of industry, the sounds of activity, mixed in with the smell of the sauce. Those things are in my memory forever.”

After 81 years, back to the future with Plan B

For Totero, the planned opening of Nonna Totero’s in collaboration with Deskins at Christmas House is almost akin to coming full circle, noting her grandfather Achille had once considered two sites for opening Totero’s — a lakeside mansion on the current Gateway Technical College campus just steps away from Christmas House, or the old schoolhouse on Mead St. across from J.I. Case that eventually served as the restaurant’s longtime home.

“Grandpa decided to go with the Case site because he thought it would be more lucrative …,” Totero recalled. “Somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought Grandma really wanted that mansion by the lake. This is kind of coming full circle. So Plan B could very well be Plan B.”

