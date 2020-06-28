You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marisa Totero recalls growing up above beloved restaurant, discusses future
2 comments
alert top story

Marisa Totero recalls growing up above beloved restaurant, discusses future

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — As she lays plans with Christmas House Bed & Breakfast owner-innkeeper Pamela Deskins to launch take-out and dine-in lunch eatery Nonna Totero’s at Christmas House, 116 10th St., many happy memories are being rekindled for Madison resident Marisa Totero.

Born into the restaurateuring Totero family, life for Totero revolved around the family’s iconic Italian eatery, Totero’s, a popular dining fixture at 2343 Mead St. in Mount Pleasant across the span of three generations from 1939-2014.

The restaurant was founded by her grandparents, southern Italian immigrants Achille and Maria Totero, with Achille tending bar and Maria working the kitchen.

‘Those things are in my memory forever’ Marisa Totero spent her formative first years of life living over the restaurant, then operated by her Uncle Santo and Aunt Virginia, from 1958-63.

“I was a little girl when I lived with my family above my aunt and uncle’s restaurant,” she said. “My mom worked for Totero’s downstairs and my grandma babysat me while my mom helped my aunt. I grew up in the environment of grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncles all around, so the Toteros were always together throughout all my youth.”

The nostalgic sights, sounds and smells of those days remain vivid in Totero’s memories.

“I spent a lot of time sitting on the stoop in back with my grandma (“Nonna” in Italian),” she said. “I remember the brewery (Pabst) would bring the barrels of beer and they would open up the cellar doors and they would literally roll out the barrels into the cellar there at Totero’s. And the sounds and the smells — the sounds of industry, the sounds of activity, mixed in with the smell of the sauce. Those things are in my memory forever.”

After 81 years, back to the future with Plan B

For Totero, the planned opening of Nonna Totero’s in collaboration with Deskins at Christmas House is almost akin to coming full circle, noting her grandfather Achille had once considered two sites for opening Totero’s — a lakeside mansion on the current Gateway Technical College campus just steps away from Christmas House, or the old schoolhouse on Mead St. across from J.I. Case that eventually served as the restaurant’s longtime home.

“Grandpa decided to go with the Case site because he thought it would be more lucrative …,” Totero recalled. “Somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought Grandma really wanted that mansion by the lake. This is kind of coming full circle. So Plan B could very well be Plan B.”

Totero's

Matthew Koleske, 24, and Matthew Joost, 23, both of Racine, enjoy their spaghetti on June 26, 2014, during the last day of operation for Totero’s, 2343 Mead St. Long lines formed for its last day, similar to the lines that regularly formed on lasagna days, or Wednesdays. In 1939 Achille Totero started the restaurant , which remained at its original location. His son, Santo, was the second owner, and Albert and Angela took over in 1987.
#1, Shaver year end photos

Jim Campbell cleans the tables Thursday, June 26, 2014, for the last time during Totero's final day of operation. The beloved local restaurant institution, where customers went to the kitchen to get their food, served its last customer after offering 75 years of genuine Italian food. One of the best parts of my career is that I get to record history and be part of interesting and cool events. Although it was tough to see this long-time Racine institution close, it was also exciting to be part of the event and hear peoples' stories as they fondly reminisced and dined at Totero's for the very last time. 
Totero's closes

Jim Campbell cleans the tables Thursday, June 26, 2014, for the last time during Totero's final day of operation. The beloved local restaurant institution, where customers went to the kitchen to get their food, could see a second life. A contractor has bought the building and envisions a possible restaurant. 
Totero's line

People wait in line for Totero’s, 2343 Mead St., to open on June 25 at the local restaurant where customers go to the kitchen to get their food. The restaurant served its last meal on June 26 as co-owners Albert and Angela Totero, brother and sister and third-generation owners, retired. The line of more than 150 people started early June 25 with the first person arriving before 7 a.m.
+3 
Marisa Totero

Marisa Totero

 Courtesy of Marisa Tortero
+3 
Nonna Totero

Nonna Totero

 Courtesy of Tortero Family
2 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News