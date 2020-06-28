Marisa Totero recalls growing up above beloved restaurant, discusses future

RACINE — As she lays plans with Christmas House Bed & Breakfast owner-innkeeper Pamela Deskins to launch take-out and dine-in lunch eatery Nonna Totero’s at Christmas House, 116 10th St., many happy memories are being rekindled for Madison resident Marisa Totero.
Born into the restaurateuring Totero family, life for Totero revolved around the family’s iconic Italian eatery, Totero’s, a popular dining fixture at 2343 Mead St. in Mount Pleasant across the span of three generations from 1939-2014.
The restaurant was founded by her grandparents, southern Italian immigrants Achille and Maria Totero, with Achille tending bar and Maria working the kitchen.
‘Those things are in my memory forever’ Marisa Totero spent her formative first years of life living over the restaurant, then operated by her Uncle Santo and Aunt Virginia, from 1958-63.
“I was a little girl when I lived with my family above my aunt and uncle’s restaurant,” she said. “My mom worked for Totero’s downstairs and my grandma babysat me while my mom helped my aunt. I grew up in the environment of grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncles all around, so the Toteros were always together throughout all my youth.”
The nostalgic sights, sounds and smells of those days remain vivid in Totero’s memories.
“I spent a lot of time sitting on the stoop in back with my grandma (“Nonna” in Italian),” she said. “I remember the brewery (Pabst) would bring the barrels of beer and they would open up the cellar doors and they would literally roll out the barrels into the cellar there at Totero’s. And the sounds and the smells — the sounds of industry, the sounds of activity, mixed in with the smell of the sauce. Those things are in my memory forever.”
After 81 years, back to the future with Plan B
For Totero, the planned opening of Nonna Totero’s in collaboration with Deskins at Christmas House is almost akin to coming full circle, noting her grandfather Achille had once considered two sites for opening Totero’s — a lakeside mansion on the current Gateway Technical College campus just steps away from Christmas House, or the old schoolhouse on Mead St. across from J.I. Case that eventually served as the restaurant’s longtime home.
“Grandpa decided to go with the Case site because he thought it would be more lucrative …,” Totero recalled. “Somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought Grandma really wanted that mansion by the lake. This is kind of coming full circle. So Plan B could very well be Plan B.”
