RACINE COUNTY — The county has a new veterans service officer.
U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary Zdroik, who served in the Iraq War, was confirmed for his new position Tuesday by the Racine County Board, after being appointed by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
The Racine County Veterans Services Office, 1717 Taylor Ave., provides services to military veterans and their families, including tuition reimbursement, disability claims, homelessness assistance, loans, pension, healthcare and funeral services. As of 2015, the office served approximately 3,000 veterans a year.
Zdroik has been the county’s assistant veterans service officer for over a year and previously filled a similar position with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Milwaukee, serving veterans of foreign wars.
“Racine County holds a close place to my heart, and I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Zdroik said in a statement. “I am looking forward to the challenge and to being a strong advocate for the veteran community here in Racine County.”
He is replacing Brad Behling, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was hired in 2015 but is leaving the position “to pursue other employment opportunities,” a press release stated.
From 2004-08, Zdroik was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines infantry battalion, where he became a platoon sergeant, overseeing 36 marines and sailors.
In 2005, he led marines in combat in Iraq’s Al Anbar Province, according to a press release, and received numerous awards and commendations for his service.
“Zachary Zdroik has heroically served our country and defended our freedoms abroad,” Delagrave said in a statement. “We are honored he is continuing his service by helping our veterans in Racine County.”
