RACINE — John Tate II, the alderman for Racine’s 3rd District, wants to find out what Racinians think about marijuana legalization.
On Tuesday, he plans to request the City of Racine Public Works and Services Committee to allow a nonbinding advisory referendum on the Nov. 6 general election ballot that will ask voters the following: “Do you support cannabis being legalized for adult and medicinal use, taxed and regulated like alcohol, with the proceeds from the taxes used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure in Wisconsin?”
Since this would be an advisory referendum, no changes would be made to Racine’s laws based on the result of the vote. It would be purely informational.
“This referendum … is an important step towards ending the crisis levels of incarceration seen in our state and across the country for nonviolent drug offenses,” Tate said in a news release Sunday. “My hope, too, is to move towards breaking the pharmaceutical industries’ stranglehold on pain relief and open a new door for members of our community to manage pain and ailments.”
If approved by the committee, of which Tate is the chairman, the referendum would still be subject to approval by the entire City Council, which could decide whether it will appear on all City of Racine ballots on Nov. 6.
The deadline for referendums to be added to the ballot is Aug. 28, 70 days before the general election.
Recreational marijuana has been legalized in nine states (plus Washington, D.C.) and is medically legal in 30 total states, although it remains illegal at the national level. Wisconsin is one of 20 states where smoking marijuana is always illegal.
“It is critical that Racine residents be given the opportunity to send a clear message to our state leaders about where we stand on this important issue,” Tate said, “and demand action in the coming legislative sessions.”
Elsewhere in WI
Ballots in Brown (which contains Green Bay), Dane, La Crosse, Langlade, Milwaukee, Rock and Sauk counties will include cannabis legalization-related referendums in November. Several others, including Kenosha County, have considered referendums.
Rock County Board Member Yuri Rashkin presented his county’s referendum to that county’s board in June, and it was approved by a 14-2 vote.
Rock County’s referendum includes similar language to Tate’s proposal, including using the tax money from cannabis to support education, health care and infrastructure, and the stipulation to “regulate it like alcohol.”
“(A referendum) will send a very clear message to lawmakers what our county wants … on a state level,” Rashkin said. “We should allow for our constituents voices to be heard.”
Rashkin said that municipalities in his county are already considering decriminalizing possession of marijuana. He hopes that the referendum will prevent state lawmakers from using excuses like “we don’t know enough yet” to delay changes to cannabis-related legislation.
(12) comments
First off, I have no political affiliation but I did volunteer to help with the Green Party's decriminalization campaign in 2017. Last year Tate refused to sign the Racine Green Party's petition when asked directly by the co-chair at the Juneteenth festival and at no point reached out to assist the effort in any way.
https://www.facebook.com/RacineGreenParty/videos/1466569810052473/
Which unlike Tate's proposal would have actually changed the ordinance to decriminalize cannabis to a warning and a $1 fine, they brought in over 5200 signatures, which included 2 of the sitting right leaning aldermen while none of Democrats would sign. It screams that he's just pulling a do-nothing political stunt to get political points for Bryce and tell us something that we already know: That the people of Racine have been saying that cannabis should be decriminalized since 1990, all while people's lives are at stake, they are being imprisoned while Tate wastes tax dollars.
obvious choice is legalization, the war on drugs has failed big time.
Bull, this is the same stuff that the green party has been trying to get passed. Last year when we were petitioning for weed legalization he was part of the resistance we had.
I don’t support Tate. I support the referendum he’s proposing.
You know why? It’s because I’m an independent. Don’t care about someone else’s definition of a party line.
Let’s find out.
I'm pretty sure it's the STATE and not a city that decides to legalize it. This referendum doesn't separate medical from recreational....I'm thinking this guy just wants to get his name in the paper.....I guess it worked.
OK, so with alcohol we saw that prohibition didn’t work. Right now, MJ is prohibited. Perhaps the perception that alcohol is worse than MJ is because alcohol is legal now and MJ isn’t. MJ use is somewhat hidden and user controlled due to its illegal current status. It’s not fair to compare the two at this point.
Your chance is coming now make it worth it people get out and vote!
I think the taxpayers of Mount Pleasant need legalization to believe Boobie Boy Stedmans staffing cuts to the Fire Department.
sounds about right for his supporters, lazy undriven so called victims who barely work
The referendum should not stop at medicinal, it should have a question about legalizing the recreational use of MJ. Alcohol is much, much worse than Mj would ever be. Legalize it already!! We spend way too much tax$$ on detecting, arresting, incarcerating, paroling and testing for mj!! Stop the refer madness
For someone that is an elected representative that wants to put this out there, you really need to learn the process of creating laws that are covered by higher level laws. Kind of like putting the horse before the cart. AND just because another state has the stupidity to create a law allowing without changing the higher law which covers this topic, don’t cave in to the dippers wishes.
About time
