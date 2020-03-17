Marcus Theatres/Movie Tavern closed until further notice due to coronavirs

STURTEVANT — Last chance to see the movies in the Sturtevant was on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. until further notice.

Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern announced on Tuesday afternoon that after the Tuesday 8:30 p.m. screenings, their theaters, including the one at 10411 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant, will go dark until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Going to the movies is a communal experience...that's part of what makes it magical," the release, signed by Marcus Theatres President and CEO Rolando Rodriguez, read. "It's also at the heart of why we need to turn off the projectors for a temporary intermission, in alignment with the latest direction from the preeminent national health care experts who urged Americans to avoid crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Any tickets purchased digitally will be reimbursed to the card they were purchased with within 21 days, according to the release. Those who bought tickets with cash can return them for a reimbursement once theaters re-open.

Any Magical Movie reward points used for said tickets will also be reimbursed and all expiration date for rewards or points will be paused.

"Thank you for being the reason we have been in business for 85 years," the release read. "When the timing is right, we look forward to welcoming you back to enjoy the social experience of moviegoing together—the way movies are meant to be seen. In the meantime, may your families stay safe and healthy."

