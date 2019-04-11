STURTEVANT — After a successful first two years, Marcus Theatres’ Latino-focused film festival is expanding to Sturtevant’s Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., this weekend.
The third annual Marcus CineLatino Film Festival, which is also taking place at the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek and Majestic Cinema in Brookfield, is set to have showings of 15 films ranging from an advance screening of the latest film in the “Conjuring” universe to Latino classics and brand-new English-language films with a Spanish dub. Screenings and events last through Sunday.
When the festival began in 2017, 10 films were shown at the South Shore Cinema. As the festival has grown, so too has the movie selection, said Mari Randa, director of marketing and communications for Marcus Theatres. This year’s festival is the first time other theaters have participated.
“We are seeing a lot of positive feedback,” Randa said. “We are seeing not only the Hispanic community, but we are seeing the overall community coming out to enjoy some different titles, some films with diversity.”
Films this year were selected by a panel of about 30 leaders in the greater Milwaukee Latino community, Randa said.
“The word that comes to mind is ‘diversity,” she said. “If we were to look at this year’s titles — and we did this purposely — we looked at things that would be unique to our festival.”
Local lineup
Each theater in the festival is showing different films. The lineup at the Renaissance includes:
- “The Curse of La Llorona,” advance screening at 8 p.m. Friday ahead of its wide release April 19
- “No Manches Frida 2,” showing at 4:45 p.m. Friday, 2:45 p.m. Saturday and 3:20 p.m. Sunday
- “Dumbo,” Spanish-dubbed, showing at 12:45 p.m. Friday, 4:20 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sudnay.
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse,” Spanish-dubbed, showing 1:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 10:40 a.m. Saturday and 2:10 p.m. Sunday.
- “Wonder Park,” Spanish-dubbed, showing at 3:55 p.m. Friday, 9:45 a.m. Saturday and 12:55 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
- “El Siete Machos,” showing at 10 a.m. Friday, 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 5:55 p.m. Sunday.
- “Gran Hotel,” showing at 6:15 p.m. Friday, 1:40 p.m. Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
- “Cometa,” showing at 11 a.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
There will also be a Family Fiesta from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, which will include games and free snacks.
South Shore extras
The South Shore Cinema is also hosting other events including the “Cerveceros Tailgate” hosted by the Milwaukee Brewers from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Former Brewers pitcher and pitching coach Bill Castro is set to make an appearance and sign autographs from 2-3 p.m.
That evening, there will also be the “Noche de Salsa” party from 8:30-9:15 p.m. followed by a screening of “Shine” with an appearance from its star, Gilbert Saldivar, and an after-party at Points View Boite nightclub in Milwaukee.
“We have something for everyone,” Randa said.
From 2-4 p.m. Sunday, the South Shore Cinema will also host the free “Next Gen Cine” mobile filmmaker workshop led by Milwaukee filmmaker Marcelo Martinez, who will teach attendees how to make films on their smartphone using lighting, editing, videography and sound techniques. The event will kick off Marcus’ Next Gen Cine contest, which runs through July 31. Three winners will receive a $1,000 cash prize, movie tickets for a year and a chance to screen their video at a Marcus theater.
The CineLatino Film Festival also raises money for Advocate Aurora Health and contributed $40,000 in its first two years.
