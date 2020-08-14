Marcus Theatre in Sturtevant temporarily closed; Tinseltown reopens today

Marcus Theatre at the Renaissance is Racine County's largest movie theater. It opened June 19 after being closed since the early days of the pandemic, planning to show beloved old movies and a couple indie releases. But that plan has since been called off. The screens at the Renaissance have been dark for days.

"This Isn’t Goodbye, It’s See You in a Few Weeks," a message on MarcusTheatres.com reads. "We re-opened our doors on June 19, inviting the community back for a safe and comfortable theatre-going experience. Thank you to those who showed their support. Although classic films are enjoyable on the big screen, nothing compares to seeing a new movie at the theatre opening weekend. So, we’ve decided to put a pause on past movies and await the return of the blockbuster in a few weeks and have an even bigger reopening. See you then!"