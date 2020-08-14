Marcus Theatre in Sturtevant temporarily closed; Tinseltown reopens today

STURTEVANT — Marcus Theatre at the Renaissance, 10411 Washington Ave., is closing temporarily after reopening during the pandemic. However, Kenosha's Cinemark Tinseltown USA is finally reopening.
The Plaza Theater in Burlington and The Geneva Theater in Lake Geneva are now open too. Both are offering free showings as theaters nationwide fight to keep the lights on.
The movie industry has been decimated during the pandemic even while theaters have been allowed to legally reopen in most of the country. In just the first half of 2020, international film revenue (still annually led by United States ticket sales) lost around $7 billion compared to the year's expectations pre-pandemic.
Many movies expected to be seat-fillers — like Marvel's "Wonder Woman 1984," Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" and X-Men spin-off "The New Mutants" — have had their openings pushed back. Disney's live-action "Mulan" is being released straight to the streaming service Disney Plus rather than getting a traditional theater release. "Bill and Ted Face the Music," a long-waited sequel to the stoner-buddy comedies starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, is also getting a mostly streaming-only release at the end of the month.
Marcus Theatre at the Renaissance is Racine County's largest movie theater. It opened June 19 after being closed since the early days of the pandemic, planning to show beloved old movies and a couple indie releases. But that plan has since been called off. The screens at the Renaissance have been dark for days.
Only three Marcus Theatres nationwide are still open and showing classic films. They are Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, Valley Grand in Appleton and a third cinema in Omaha, Nebraska.
"This Isn’t Goodbye, It’s See You in a Few Weeks," a message on MarcusTheatres.com reads. "We re-opened our doors on June 19, inviting the community back for a safe and comfortable theatre-going experience. Thank you to those who showed their support. Although classic films are enjoyable on the big screen, nothing compares to seeing a new movie at the theatre opening weekend. So, we’ve decided to put a pause on past movies and await the return of the blockbuster in a few weeks and have an even bigger reopening. See you then!"
"Tenet" — the newest film from Christopher Nolan, who directed of "Inception," The Dark Knight Trilogy and "Interstellar" — is expected to be one of the few big-name releases left this year. "Tenet" is a time-warping spy thriller starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Michael Caine. It is scheduled for U.S. release on Sept. 3.
On the flip side, Tinseltown reopened Friday at 7101 70th Court in Kenosha.
It had planned to reopen first on July 3, which was pushed back to 24, a date that was again pushed back. Mirroring the scrapped plan from Marcus Theatres, Cinemark plans to screen beloved classic movies and recent family-friendly releases like including “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Iron Man,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the original “Ghostbusters,” the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Goonies” and 2019's “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' movie poster
"You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious."
More than a scavenger
The force is strong with this one
Barry Laabs shows off his R2 cup
Nerds for Star Wars nerds
Snacking and Star Wars-ing
Take Five Lounge or Mos Eisley Cantina?
Skywalker
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' poster outside of Marcus Renaissance Cinema
Is it Tyler? Or is it Kylo?
Lucas Condill and Jason Fleury
Waiting for Wars
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.